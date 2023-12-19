TDOT releases 10-year plan for proposed I-55 bridge project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Tennessee Department of Transportations released a 10-year plan Monday for a proposed project to replace the aging I-55 bridge over the Mississippi River.

More than 64,000 vehicles use the I-55 bridge every day. But come 2026, construction is expected to start to increase capacity on the 75-year-old bridge.

Officials have not said how much bigger they expect the bridge to be.

TN, AR work together on proposed new I-55 bridge

“It is a replacement of the bridge, so we would have to build and then demolish and then continue building,” said Nichole Lawrence with TDOT.

Lawrence said earlier in the year, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee provided additional money to move forward with a 10-year project plan for the state.

The cost of the replacement bridge totals roughly $800 million to a billion dollars. Together, Tennessee and Arkansas also applied for a federal grant to help cover some of the cost.

“The U.S. DOT would then provide half, and then Arkansas and Tennessee would then split the remaining balance,” Lawrence said.

In 2021, the I-40 bridge was shut down after a crack was discovered on a lower beam under the bridge. We asked Lawrence if that incident influenced the decision to replace the I-55 bridge.

“I mean that definitely did shine a light on needing that new cross and having that replacement for the I-55. It’s 75-years-old. It’s due to be replaced. Safety, congestion, there’s so many factors that come into play when we’re looking at these types of projects,” she said.

The bridge project slated to start in 2026 will come directly after the current construction of the Crump Interchange connected to the I-55 bridge is set to be finished in 2025.

Lawrence has a message for drivers who might have concerns with years of construction in the same area.

“We are progressing as a state, we are growing as a state and we have to celebrate that, and whether that’s having a little pain to have the progress is always something that we have to look at too,” she said.

The bridge would remain open during construction.

TDOT said it hopes to find out if it received the federal grant in the next few months.

You can view the 10-Year projection plan here.

