TDOT urging people to stay home due to dangerous road conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) responded to hundreds of incidents Monday, and driving is only expected to get more dangerous as temperatures continue to drop.

TDOT officials said crews are focusing on “priority routes,” such as major interstates and emergency service routes. The department is also prioritizing areas that freeze quickly and easily, such as bridges, ramps, hills, curves, and interchanges.

Dangerous cold settles in across Middle Tennessee

Officials said of the incidents crews responded to on Monday, Jan. 15, the majority of them involved more than one vehicle. In Middle Tennessee alone, TDOT said crews relocated 275 vehicles.

Drivers are asked to exercise extreme caution while out on the roadways as black ice is expected to be forming in the area.

NDOT busy treating Nashville’s roads

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.