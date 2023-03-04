Has TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

TE Connectivity's (NYSE:TEL) stock is up by 4.0% over the past week. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study TE Connectivity's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TE Connectivity is:

20% = US$2.3b ÷ US$11b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.20 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

TE Connectivity's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To start with, TE Connectivity's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 13% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Yet, TE Connectivity has posted measly growth of 3.9% over the past five years. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that TE Connectivity's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 18% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about TE Connectivity's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is TE Connectivity Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 28% (or a retention ratio of 72% over the past three years, TE Connectivity has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, TE Connectivity has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 27%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that TE Connectivity's future ROE will be 20% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like TE Connectivity has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

