TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) shareholders have endured a 27% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) share price slid 28% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 22%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 19% in the last three years. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 11% in a month. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 4.6% in the same time period.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the TE Connectivity share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 9.3%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

With a low yield of 2.0% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. TE Connectivity's revenue is actually up 9.0% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

TE Connectivity is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think TE Connectivity will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 22% in the twelve months, TE Connectivity shareholders did even worse, losing 27% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 6% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TE Connectivity better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - TE Connectivity has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

