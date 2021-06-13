Tea with the Queen: The Bidens fly to Windsor to enjoy the best of British pomp and ceremony

The Queen is flanked by Jill and Joe Biden in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle. He is the 13th president she has met. - Steve Parsons/ PA Pool

The Queen met her 13th US president on Sunday as she hosted Joe Biden and his wife Jill for tea at Windsor Castle.

The Bidens travelled to Berkshire on Marine One after attending the G7 summit in Cornwall. Wearing a bright pink outfit, the Queen greeted them in the Quadrangle of the castle, where she has spent much of her time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Guard of Honour formed of The Queen's Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards gave a royal salute and the US national anthem was played

The Bidens emerged from a Land Rover to meet the awaiting Queen, who stood on a dais. The president wore his aviator sunmark glasses as he joined the monarch, only to remove them as he inspected the Guard of Honour.

The US President takes the salute from a Guard of Honour - Alberto Pezzali/AP

President Biden inspected the Grenadier Guards - Matt Dunham/ PA

the guards marching - Chris Jackson

The Queen and the First Lady stayed on the dais as Mr Biden walked along the guard. During Donald Trump's 2018 visit, the then president broke royal protocol by walking ahead of the Queen during the inspection.

Once Sunday's inspection was completed, the Queen and the Bidens went into the castle for tea.

The Queen had already met the Bidens when she hosted a reception for leaders of the G7 and their spouses on Friday night in Cornwall, where the three-day summit was held.

"Joe and I are both looking forward to meeting the Queen," Jill Biden had said after they arrived in Britain on Thursday. "That’s an exciting part of the visit for us."

Mr Biden and his wife became the fourth President and First Lady the Queen has received at Windsor, following the Trumps in 2018, the Obamas in 2016, President George W. Bush and his wife in 2008 and the Reagans in 1982.

During her 69 years on the throne, the longest reign of any English monarch, there have been 14 US presidents, of which the Queen has met all bar Lyndon Johnson.

The parade took place as Windsor Castle was bathed in glorious sunshine - Chris Jackson collection

The Queen chatted with Jill Biden during the inspection - Matt Dunham/ PA

Then they went for tea inside the castle - Chris Jackson collection

Despite the loss in April of Prince Philip, the Queen has shown her determination to carry on with her official duties as head of state during the high-profile G7 gathering.

After hosting the leaders on Friday where she cracked a joke during the official photocall, she provoked more laughter at another official engagement for a local project immediately afterwards when she cut a cake with a long ceremonial sword.

On Saturday, she was back in Windsor for a military parade to mark her official birthday with Trooping the Colour, the first one she has marked without Prince Philip.