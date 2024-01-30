TEA releases annual report for 2023

Jan. 29—AUSTIN — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced Jan. 29 the release of the Annual Report for 2023.

The report provides a detailed overview of the state of public education in Texas, highlighting the initiatives and collaborative efforts that help ensure every student receives a high-quality education. The report also illustrates the progress and achievements taking place in public school systems across Texas.

"I'm fortunate to see firsthand the remarkable efforts of dedicated teachers across our state, who work exceptionally hard to ensure every child, in every classroom, has the opportunity to thrive and succeed," Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a news release. "As we strive to fulfill our mission of preparing students for life beyond the classroom, our annual report serves as a tool to assess the progress of Texas and identify areas where continued resource investments are necessary to ensure all Texas students have access to a quality education that prepares them the future."

The 2023 Annual Report focuses on areas of achievement based on the Agency's Strategic Priorities:

— Recruit, Support, and Retain Teachers and Principals;

— Build a Foundation for Reading and Math;

— Connect High School to Career and College; and

— Improve Low-Performing Schools.

The 2023 Annual Report also highlights key policies passed during the 88th Legislative Session that impact public school funding, curriculum standards, and school safety.

To view a full copy of the 2023 Annual Report, please visit the Texas Education Agency website at https://tea.texas.gov/about-tea/news-and-multimedia/annual-reports/annual-report.