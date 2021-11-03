Tea Tree Oil Is Great for Your Skin, Hair, and Home—Here Are 5 Helpful Ways to Use It
This essential oil can work wonders.
This essential oil can work wonders.
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont expressed his adamant opposition to repealing the SALT cap after analysts said it would benefit billionaires.
Hanks said the price tag to fly to space with Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin, was $28 million.
Former Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval added another World Series ring to his mantle after the Braves' win over the Astros on Tuesday night.
The Sopranos' cut-to-black moment has been contested by fans for years. Now, the show's creator revealed exactly what happens after.
Western Australia police handoutIt is no exaggeration to say that no one really thought 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who vanished without trace from her parents’ tent 18 days ago, would be found alive.But early Wednesday morning, police broke into a home in Carnarvon, Australia, about 50 miles from where she disappeared and a few blocks from where her family had been agonizing over her disappearance, and found her alone. Cleo was snatched with her sleeping bag from a multi-room camping tent in the ear
ABC NewsNFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya seemed to relish playing the role of The View’s resident right-wing heel on Wednesday, telling the daytime talk show’s live audience to “bring it on” after they groaned at her hot takes about former NFL star-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick.Serving as this week’s token conservative guest-host on The View, Tafoya (who’s described herself as a “pro-choice conservative with libertarian leanings” in the past) drew quite a bit of heat throughout her brief
Dolly Parton sure knows how to cause a stir.
Ree Drummond's brother has died, leaving many in her family's home state of Oklahoma in mourning.
Win McNamee/Getty ImagesNothing motivates conservative Democrats like an excuse for inaction, and Virginia’s sucker punch of a gubernatorial election Tuesday night offered a golden opportunity for them to pump the legislative brakes.Let’s own the bad news: after an increasingly vitriolic campaign centered around the bogeyman of “Critical Race Theory,” Republican Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat and former Governor Terry McAuliffe to end what has been a successful and effective streak of Democratic v
Practicality is in.
The Navy still wasn't sure last week, but it has now completed its investigation into the incident involving USS Connecticut, a new report says.
Zoe Saldana, 43, flashes her washboard abs in a brand new Instagram underwear selfie. She says that mixing up her exercise routine keeps her in shape.
The 2021 ballot gave Colorado residents choices on the policy direction of the state — and voters chose to stay the current course, early election results show.The big picture: Three statewide ballot questions, all pushed by conservatives, failed Tuesday. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How they voted:Amendment 78: Failed 44% to 56%. Lawmakers will not be required to vote on how to allocate dollars received by the state. The measure needed 55% to win.Pr
Youngkin's victory in the blue-trending Virginia is a huge win for the GOP and a dire warning for Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
Henry Ruggs III has been charged with DUI with serious bodily harm and reckless driving with death or serious bodily […] The post Raiders’ Henry Ruggs III booked, faces 20 years in prison after deadly DUI crash appeared first on TheGrio.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he was choked by Vikings safety Harrison Smith after a tackle on Sunday night, and the video appears to back Lamb up. After Smith brought Lamb down at the sideline, Smith’s right arm was on the side of Lamb’s neck, while Smith used his left hand to grab Lamb [more]
Miranda Lambert and her husband dressed up as Charlie and Maverick from Top Gun for Halloween, and fans and celebrities are freaking out over the look.
Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at more than 150 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada's legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, a prosecutor said Wednesday. The Raiders released Ruggs late Tuesday, just hours after the crash, his hospitalization and his booking into a Las Vegas jail. Ruggs, 22, appearing with his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, was not asked to enter a plea to the charges, pending the formal filing of charges by Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is out for Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Kate Beckinsale shows off her totally sculpted legs in a brand new Instagram photo. The 48-year-old actress says yoga and compound exercises keep her in shape.