Should we teach children about quantum computing?

Education will be high in the mind of many parents, particularly if they have been grappling with home learning. But what subjects should young people be studying to prepare them for the future?

Tim and Kelley McDonald enrolled their son Jack in The Knowledge Society (TKS), a part-time school for teenagers, to give him a chance to learn what he doesn't at traditional school.

"In my regular school we don't talk about cryptography or quantum computing, it's not in the curriculum, so for years I had to find time to learn that on my own by myself," says 15-year-old Jack, who is enrolled in the inaugural New York cohort of The Knowledge Society's programme.

Recently declared as one of the "Schools of the Future" by the World Economic Forum think-tank, it offers education and training for 13-to-17-year-olds interested in artificial intelligence (AI) and other niche technology subjects rarely if ever taught in mainstream schools.

Before The Knowledge Society, Jack, who's one of four siblings and the only one enrolled in TKS, was interested in neuroscience and discussed being a brain surgeon.

Classes at TKS have around 40 students and are held two days a week (on weekends) for three hours each day.

The 10-month programme is not cheap, it costs between $5,395 and $8225 (£4,395 and £6,700) for the 2020-21 academic year, depending on which city it is held in.

Jack's parents wanted him to learn subjects beyond school lessons

Programmes are currently offered in cities across North America, including Boston, Seattle, Los Angeles and Toronto, and TKS is expected to expand into London and Latin America in 2021. (Courses are currently being conducted online because of the coronavirus outbreak.)

The Knowledge Society's 2020-21 programme overview highlights 40 areas of focus, which includes learning about 3D printing, bionics, or wireless electricity, with the full programme lasting three years.

So should regular schools be offering such ambitious subjects?

Matthew McKean, director of education and skills at the Conference Board of Canada (Canada's leading independent research body) is not sure.

"We run the risk of teaching young people to use technologies that may be obsolete by the time they enter the workforce," says Mr McKean, adding that human skills, such as communicating and building relationships, are more durable and transferable.

And demand for those skills may not be as high as people expect, he argues. "How many people actually need to know how to code or programme blockchain, for example?"

Mr McKean argues that automation and emerging technologies will only increase the need for deep human understanding and social skills.

Social and emotional skills will be important in the future, says Matthew McKean

"Our research confirms that the future of learning and work is social and emotional, not technical. Employers are increasingly asking for human skills, such as social and emotional intelligence, collaboration, creativity, cross-cultural competencies, relationship building, resilience and adaptability, which is placing new demands on our skills training systems," he says.

MIT lecturer David Shrier, who's also written books on financial technology and blockchain, thinks schools like The Knowledge Society are great to get kids excited about opportunities in STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and maths).

"A 13-year-old learning genomics makes for a good headline," he says, but points out the field could be radically different in four years.