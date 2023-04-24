How to teach your kids about earning, spending and saving money

Deseret News
More than a month after the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded 11 investors. Moody’s research released on Friday suggests that the industry is experiencing greater instability from several bank failures and high inflation, calling “into question whether some banks’ assumed high stability of deposits and their operational nature, should be reevaluated,” The Wall Street Journal reported. All six banks put for review failed and were downgraded with the new study, including Comerica Inc., First Republic Bank, Intrust Financial Corporation, UMB Financial Corp, Western Alliance Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation.