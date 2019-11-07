How to Teach Your Kids to Fight Hate: An Age-by-Age Guide

Think back to when you were small, when you first noticed that some people differed from you. You noticed but didn’t much care. At school or on your block, you’d hang with anyone who wanted to play, whether or not their skin, religion, physical ability, or family was like yours. You knew the streetlight’s glow meant dinnertime, the bell’s trill meant recess’s end, and that differences between people were real but benign, value-neutral.

So it rattled your little world to learn that for some, difference inspires disgust, rage, hatred. You learned this slowly, over years. From the way your uncle sneered at the boys on the corner; from an adult’s whispered joke when she thought you couldn’t hear or understand. (Adults always underestimate what kids hear and understand.) Maybe you learned about difference because you had to: “There are people who don’t like us because of who we are,” your dad said, “so we must be careful.” And eventually, you learned, from footage of cops clubbing a crouching man or from Anne Frank’s diary, that there are people who so loathe difference they will hurt or kill over it.

Now adult-you sees hate—racism, misogyny, anti-Semitism, homophobia, transphobia—enjoying a grotesque golden age. You worry that your child will soon learn the same sad truths you did, except earlier, more terrifyingly. You worry that when he’s alone in his bed or quiet in the car, he’s thinking not of Saturday’s cartoons but of yesterday’s carnage, trying to make sense of some grisly headline that tore across the screen before you could change the channel. You worry that what he sees could someday change him—that he might begin to believe hateful things too.

But the hopeful news—and we could all use some—is that you can counter hate’s insidious reach. We asked experts in child psychology and the fight against bigotry for guidance about putting malevolent events and beliefs into context, dispelling little ones’ misapprehensions, and empowering your kids to be forces for good.

Ages 0 to 6

In these early years, your task is to lay positive groundwork, addressing hate by cultivating its opposite—compassion and tolerance. Luckily, your child has a head start: an innocent indifference to what sets people apart. “Kids are very aware of ways we differ, but they aren’t born identifying people with a particular race, gender, or ethnicity,” says David Schonfeld, M.D., professor of pediatrics at the University of Southern California and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and director of the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement. “They don’t naturally discriminate.”

The hope is that kids who grow up in communities that are ethnically, socioeconomically, or otherwise diverse will have acceptance baked into their worldview. That’s not guaranteed, but studies show it does help. If your child has little exposure to people who don’t look or live like her, though, experts advise bringing the world home: Study other cultures together by eating their foods and watching their films. Urge your child’s teacher to build multiculturalism into her curriculum. Speak your mother tongue if you are bilingual, or encourage your child to study another language. A 2014 University of Chicago study revealed that children who hear multiple languages in daily life are more accepting of people whose language differs from their own—which is a stepping-stone toward a broader spirit of acceptance.

You don’t need to preemptively lecture a kid this age on the evils of bigotry. (“I don’t know that I’d sit down with a 3-year-old and say, ‘Let’s talk about racism,’” says Dr. Schonfeld.) But if the need for a conversation arises, have it. “In 2017 we were seeing a wave of bomb threats at Jewish community centers,” says Jinnie Spiegler, director of curriculum and training at the Anti-Defamation League. “On the news you’d see very small kids evacuating from these facilities. Surely, they knew something was wrong and were afraid. So of course you’d want to talk about it with them.”

This may seem impossible—exploring violent anti-Semitism with a toddler?—but the key is to keep the scope and language manageable. “You’d say something like, ‘The person doing this must be very angry,’” Dr. Schonfeld says. “ ‘But we use our words to solve problems.’” However odd the conversation feels, silence is worse. “Imagine you’re a 4-year-old and you notice Dad is looking at his phone, that he’s upset and people seem worried, and no one is telling you why,” says Spiegler. “Think how scary that would be.”