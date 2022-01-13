Teacher, 23, beaten to death while jogging midday in Ireland

A 23-year-old primary school teacher was killed in broad daylight Wednesday while jogging along a canal in central Ireland.

Ashling Murphy was found at around 4 p.m. local time on Tullamore’s Grand Canal Way at Cappincur, about 63 miles west of Dublin, and died on the scene, CNN reports.

A man in his 40s, whose name has not been released, has been arrested in connection with the killing and is now in custody.

Superintendent Eamonn Curley of Tullamore Garda Station said in a statement that there is currently no known connection between Murphy and her murderer, according to CNN.

“We believe this crime was committed by one male who acted alone,” said Curley.

Medical attention was administered at the scene but “this young lady passed away,” read the statement. “The injuries we believe at this time are consistent with an assault.”

Flags were at half-mast Thursday at Durrow National School, where Murphy worked and was remembered adoringly by her students, according to the Irish Times.

“My thoughts tonight are with the family of the young woman killed in a truly shocking crime, with her friends and with her community,” tweeted Helen McEntee, Minister for Justice.