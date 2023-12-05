A 71-year-old San Bernardino County substitute teacher could face criminal charges after she was allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old high school student.

At 8:33 a.m. Monday, Morongo Basin sheriff's responded to Yucca Valley High School to investigate allegations of an assault on a student by a staff member. When deputies arrived, they learned that Alice Barbee, of Twentynine Palms, had to be separated from a student after the two got into a fight.

Barbee is accused of hitting the student. The student was not injured during the incident, according to police.

After separating the teacher and student, Yucca Valley High staff immediately contacted the sheriff's department and launched an internal investigation into the matter, Morongo Unified School District officials stated.

Additionally, district officials stated that Barbee was removed from campus and placed on administrative leave.

School district responds

Morongo school district officials took to social media to comment on the incident.

The district officials stated that it “does not condone any form of violence. We are committed to maintaining a learning environment that is safe, respectful and conducive to the academic and personal development of every student.”

Investigators have received "conflicting reports" regarding the incident, according to district officials.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Deputy Joshua Merrell at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Teacher, 71, accused of assaulting teen student in Yucca Valley