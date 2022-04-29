Teacher accused of choking 12-year-old gets reassigned from school, NY officials say

A teacher accused of choking a child at school was “reassigned away from the school and students” and faces criminal charges, officials in New York City say.

He allegedly grabbed the 12-year-old student by his neck in the cafeteria of the School of Performing Arts, also known as I.S. 217, in the Bronx on Thursday, April 28, WABC and other outlets reported.

Now, teacher Chester Hingle, 45, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing, the NYPD said in a statement provided to McClatchy News. He was arrested on April 28.

Hingle or a representative of the school could not be immediately reached for comment by McClatchy News.

Hingle is accused of choking the student for about five seconds, NBC New York reported. The child was hospitalized and later released.

The NYPD confirmed Hingle is a New York City Department of Education teacher.

“There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our students,” NYC Department of Education associate press secretary Jenna Lyle said in a statement provided to McClatchy News. “This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable and will be fully investigated.”

If Hingle is convicted, Lyle said the department “will pursue his termination.”

Vice principal ‘lost control’ and shoved 5-year-old into filing cabinet, Texas cops say

Teacher accused of being intoxicated in high school class arrested, California cops say

Video of teacher hitting student with broomstick leads to arrest, Florida cops say

Substitute teacher accused of dragging 9-year-old down hall is arrested, NC cops say