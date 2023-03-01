Teacher accused of hiding recording devices in school bathrooms

Siu Kong Sit, 37, is accused of placing the devices in an all-gender restroom at Beckman High School in Irvine, California. (IPD)

A California teacher was arrested for allegedly hiding recording devices in a toilet on the school’s campus, according to police.

Siu Kong Sit, 37, is accused of placing the devices in an all-gender restroom at Beckman High School in Irvine, California.

Authorities say that the restroom where the device was found was near the school’s swimming pool.

The devices were discovered by a maintenance worker who turned them over to the Tustin Unified School District.

Investigators say that “several victims” had been recorded and they are trying to identify those people who were captured by the devices.

“During the course of the investigation, IPD detectives determined the recording devices were put in place by Beckman High School Teacher, Siu Kong Sit,” Irvine Police Department said in a statement.

Mr Sit, of Santa Ana, was arrested at the school on Monday and booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of possessing or manufacturing child pornography, burglary and two misdemeanours.

He was a science teacher at the school, according to the school’s website, and is being held on $20,000 bail, according to jail records.