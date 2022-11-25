Teacher accused of sending lewd texts to minor exposed in TikTok, California cops say

A high school teacher in California was arrested after exchanging a series of inappropriate texts with a person posing as a minor in an online sting, police said.

North Patrol deputies received reports on Nov. 18 of a video posted on social media, according to a news release by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Roger Kavigan of Long Beach, a teacher at Foothill High School in Tustin, was seen in a TikTok being confronted by a person for exchanging inappropriate messages with a minor, according to CBS LA. The person in the video was posing as the minor.

McClatchy News reached out to the Tustin Unified School District and Foothill High School on Nov. 25 and is awaiting a response.

The 55-year-old was arrested on Nov. 23 and booked into the Orange County Jail on “suspicion of contacting a minor with intent to commit sexual assault,” according to the news release.

Investigators believe there may be more victims, police said.

If anyone has information they are asked to call 714-647-4006.

Tustin is about 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Sting nabs 19 men in Fresno trying to meet kids for sex, cops say. One was a firefighter

Here’s how a North Thurston middle school teacher got caught in a child sex abuse sting

Teacher arrested in sex sting involving ‘teen’, OR cops say. There may be more victims