Teacher accused of sexual acts with student at her South Carolina home, cops say

A South Carolina teacher engaged in sex acts with a student at her home, officials told news outlets.

Now, the 34-year-old woman accused of having the encounter is facing a sexual battery charge, according to WYFF.

The teacher — who Pickens County deputies identified as Katherine Folger Pelfrey — reportedly was working for the local school district before officials became aware of the allegations last week.

News reports didn’t list attorney information for Pelfrey, who has been out of a job with the School District of Pickens County since Dec. 31.

“The safety and security of students in SDPC is our top and most important priority,” school officials told McClatchy News in an emailed statement. “The District continues to cooperate with local law enforcement to ensure this matter is handled efficiently and appropriately. We appreciate the efforts of our law enforcement in addressing this matter.”

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said investigators received a report about Pelfrey on Dec. 31, two days after she was accused of having the sexual encounter, according to WSPA. It reportedly happened at the teacher’s home in Clemson, a college town roughly 30 miles southwest of Greenville.

In its statement, the Pickens County district wrote that it was “unable to discuss ongoing or pending legal matters” but said Pelfrey had been working as a teacher for the school system since 2017.

She was arrested Jan. 3 and faces charges of “sexual battery with a student 16-17 years of age and contributing to the delinquency of a minor,” WHNS reported. She later got out of the Pickens County jail on a $10,000 bond.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for information about the case on Jan. 5.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

