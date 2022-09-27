Teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child at NC elementary school, cops say

A North Carolina teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a child at an elementary school.

Now, the 31-year-old teacher is facing a charge of indecent liberties with a child, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Sept. 26 in a news release.

Zachary Warren Lamm was working at Coker-Wimberly Elementary School when deputies said allegations surfaced on Sept. 17. A child had reported being “inappropriately touched” on the pre-K to fifth-grade campus, prompting an investigation, according to officials.

Edgecombe County Public Schools told McClatchy News it was aware of the investigation into Lamm and was cooperating with law enforcement officials. Lamm “was suspended with pay effective September 19, 2022 pending further investigation,” the district said in an emailed statement.

“We take the safety and well-being of our students seriously,” the school district wrote. “Student safety is our top priority, and we encourage parents and students to immediately report any safety concerns. As always, our counseling staff is available to students who need support.”

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office in its news release didn’t list attorney information for Lamm.

He had been a working at Coker-Wimberly Elementary School in the Battleboro area, roughly 60 miles northeast of Raleigh. As of Sept. 27, the school’s website listed Lamm as a “health/PE teacher.”

Lamm, who lives in the town of Spring Hope, was arrested on Sept. 26. He was “served with a warrant for indecent liberties with a child,” received a $100,000 bond and was taken to the Edgecombe County jail, officials said.

