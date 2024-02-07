Teacher accused of tying up child
A Bradenton ESE teacher and a teacher's aide are both accused of tying up a 7-year-old non-verbal student, police said.
A Bradenton ESE teacher and a teacher's aide are both accused of tying up a 7-year-old non-verbal student, police said.
Clemson improved to 2-60 all time in road games against North Carolina.
While the get-in seats in Las Vegas are trending toward record highs, what about the average ticket price and secondary market?
It takes about six tries before people typically stop smoking because nicotine is highly addictive. But certain strategies can help.
Ex-Tesla and Ford Advanced EV development boss Alan Clarke is leading a Ford skunkworks project to develop a low-cost electric vehicle, TechCrunch has learned. Ford CEO Jim Farley made a brief reference Tuesday during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call that a "skunkworks" team had been created to create a "low-cost" EV platform. TechCrunch has since confirmed that Clarke is leading the skunkworks project, which is about two years old and based in Irvine, California.
The House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected an effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of border security.
FF7 Rebirth includes an addictive card game, new party dynamics, and space to roam. But what is the fate of characters doomed to die?
Minter announced his departure on social media Tuesday afternoon.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman offered a surprising take on the A's planned move to her city as the sports world descends on Las Vegas.
The Astros proclaimed Altuve an "Astro for life" with the extension.
Super Bowl week is officially here and we have already seen a record number of bets placed on the big game this weekend. But we are here to tell you there's more to place and more money to make. The Athletic and Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon ON-LOCATION at Radio Row in Las Vegas for a special Super Bowl edition of Stat Nerd.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
The 2025 Porsche Taycan receives a long list of updates including a new-look design, quicker acceleration, more features, and a higher base price.
Gorgeous flowers that never wilt? Now that's a way to show your everlasting love.
Wiggins has generated the most significant trade chatter around the league and remains in consideration for the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Disney's ESPN will team up with Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox to launch a new sports streaming service, set to debut sometime this fall.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by former NBA assistant coach Steve Jones Jr. to talk about which contending teams need to add another player before Thursday’s trade deadline?
This No. 1 bestselling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
Virgin Galactic is working with regulators to investigate an issue with an alignment pin that was discovered after the last crewed suborbital flight in January. During post-flight reviews, Virgin said it discovered that an alignment pin had detached from VMS Eve, the aircraft that carries the suborbital space plane to altitude. The company notified the U.S. Federal Administration of the anomaly, and the two are conducting a review, which is standard procedure for issues that arise during a commercial launch.
With earnings season about halfway done, eyes are on whether results can help jump-start a return for the stock rally.
Spotify renewed its contract with podcaster Joe Rogan this weekend, but with a twist. After almost four years, "The Joe Rogan Experience" is no longer a Spotify-exclusive podcast. This might seem like a concession on Spotify's part, as exclusive deals have long been a part of the company's strategy.