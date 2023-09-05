Teacher admits to having sex with student

Sep. 5—CATLETTSBURG — Recent court records have provided additional details into the arrest of a Boyd County High School art teacher, who is accused of rape and sexual abuse.

Michael Spears, 45, of Ashland, was arrested late Friday night at his residence after a joint investigation by the Boyd County Sheriff's Department General Investigations Unit and Boyd County Schools.

Spears has reportedly been an employee of Boyd County Schools for several years.

According to Spears's uniform citation, the Sheriff's detective made contact with Boyd County High School officials in reference to Spears's possible sexual contact with a 17-year-old student.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Spears's residence on Gartin Avenue in Ashland and located Spears in a detached garage.

According to court records, Spears agreed to an interview with officers at the Sheriff's Department, where he admitted to having sexual intercourse on school grounds with a 17-year-old female student on two separate occasions in March and April during the 2022-23 school year.

Prior to the sexual intercourse, Spears said had previous sexual contact with the juvenile victim, which included contact with the victim's breasts, per court records.

After the interview, Spears was taken into custody and transported to the Boyd County Detention Center.

As of this report, Spears is no longer in custody.

Spears will appear for arraignment in Boyd County District Court on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Contact the Boyd County Sheriff's Department at (606) 739-5135 and ask to speak with Det. Beam or Det. Kirk if you have any information in reference to this case.

Boyd County Superintendent Bill Boblett says Boyd County Schools have been in constant communication with the Boyd County Sheriff's Department to assist in the investigation.

As far as Spears's status of employment, Boblett said it was a personnel issue and could not give any additional details at this point.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com