Teacher’s aide accused of licking child’s feet at GA trampoline park faces new charges

An elementary school teacher’s aide accused of licking and tickling a child’s feet at a trampoline park faces new counts of child molestation, Georgia police say.

Caurey Verlon Rollins, 25, was indicted on eight counts of felony child molestation on April 11, according to Richmond County Court records.

One of the counts stems from a Jan. 14 incident at Urban Air Adventure Park in Augusta. Rollins asked a 7-year-old boy to take his socks off, tickled his feet and licked them, according to an incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested in connection with this incident and has not been arrested in relation to the indictments, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

A separate indictment includes seven counts of child molestation, according to court records. The counts are related to incidents that occurred between Aug. 11 and Jan. 13, according to the Associated Press.

Rollins was hired as a paraprofessional teacher’s aide in Richmond County on Aug. 11, was placed on leave after his arrest and resigned in February, according to the Associated Press.

Rollins worked at Glenn Hills Elementary School in Augusta, according to WRDW.

The seven-count indictment says that Rollins “touched a child’s body parts ‘with intent to arouse and satisfy’ his ‘sexual desires,’” the Associated Press reported. A copy of the indictment has not been obtained by McClatchy News as of April 19.

The Richmond County School System did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on April 19.

A lawyer for Rollins was not listed on the Richmond County Court website.

Augusta is about 150 miles east of Atlanta.

Glenn Hills Elementary School serves grades pre-K through five and enrolls 360 students, according to U.S. News and World Report.

