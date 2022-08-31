Teacher aide in Mesquite accused of having relationship with student, police say

A teacher aide in the Mesquite school district was arrested on Tuesday and accused of having a relationship with a student.

Mesquite police identified the suspect as Bryan Garcia, 22, of Garland.

Garcia faces two charges of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child, Mesquite police said.

An investigation began Monday when Mesquite police received information about a possible improper relationship between an educator and a student at North Mesquite High School.

That same day, detectives identified and contacted the suspect who was employed as a teacher aide in the Mesquite school district.

During the course of the investigation, Mesquite officers learned that Garcia had been communicating with students through phone apps, and the offenses were determined to have occurred during the spring semester of 2022.

The investigation on the case continued on Wednesday.

If anyone has information regarding any other offenses involving Garcia contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator C. Smith at 972-216-6249.