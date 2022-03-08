Teacher’s aide sent ‘lewd’ texts about two middle school students, Louisiana cops say

A teacher’s aide accused in a “sexual incident” involving two students is behind bars in Louisiana, authorities say.

Heather French, 34, of Prairieville was arrested Monday, March 7, on two counts of child pornography, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. She also faces charges of video voyeurism.

Deputies said they got a tip from the Gonzales Police Department on Feb. 24 that French shared photos and text messages “containing lewd comments” about two students at Galvez Middle School in Prairieville. Authorities did not say with whom she exchanged the messages.

Principal Dr. Tachelle White said French is a paraprofessional at the school, according to WAFB. She was previously arrested on two counts of failure to report and two counts of accessory after the fact related to an ongoing rape investigation, the station reported, citing police.

In a letter sent to parents last month, White said the nature of the rape investigation “did not originate at our school,” WAFB reported.

In their most recent investigation, Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies said they found child porn from a separate incident — not involving students at Galvez Middle School — on French’s cellphone.

Few other details about the case have been shared because children are involved, authorities said. The parent’s of both students have been notified.

Ascension Parish is about 60 miles northwest of downtown New Orleans.

