Teacher aides pushed, dragged, abused Central KY autistic student, lawsuit alleges

Two teacher aides at Woodford County High School are accused of physically abusing a non-verbal autistic student earlier this year, a lawsuit filed against aides Trevor Dotson and Keith Brown and Superintendent Danny Adkins alleged.

Dotson and Brown physically abused the student, identified as C.P., between January and May by pushing him, dragging him across the floor, and in at least one instance, bending C.P.’s fingers back while his hand was placed palm-down on his desk, said the lawsuit.

The abuse was captured by surveillance videos., an October 5 lawsuit filed by parent Maria Pedroza-Rico in Woodford Circuit Court said.

Kentucky Adult Protection Services and the Versailles Police Department are investigating Dotson and Brown, the lawsuit said. Versailles police officials did not immediately comment to the Herald-Leader.

Dotson and Brown were suspended with pay pending completion of the investigation by Adult Protective Services. Dotson and Brown remain suspended, Adkins said Thursday. Adkins said he could not comment further on pending litigation.

As a result of the “illegal physical actions” taken by Dotson and Brown, the student sustained permanent injuries and damages including bodily injury, physical impairment, pain and suffering, emotional injury, inconvenience, disfigurement and disability, the lawsuit said.

In an October 30 court document, Brown denied the student suffered the harm or damage described in the lawsuit complaint.

Noel Caldwell and Thomas Todd, Lexington attorneys representing Pedro-Rico, said Thursday the complaint filed in the lawsuit speaks for itself.

Pedro-Rico is seeking medical expenses and punitive damages, according to the lawsuit.