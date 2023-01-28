Teacher who allegedly abused student indicted, arrested

Jan. 28—A former Byng teacher and softball coach who allegedly sexually abused one of her students was recently indicted in federal court.

Erin Nicole Fixico Mitchell, previously known by "Fixico-Mitchell," was indicted on two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.

The alleged abuse occurred more than a year ago while Mitchell was employed at Byng Schools. She is no longer employed with the school system.

Details are few as most court documents are sealed.

Mitchell has pleaded not guilty.

According to a document filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, an arrest warrant was issued in mid-December and delivered to U.S. Marshals. The court document also indicates Mitchell was arrested Jan. 13.

She was also "allowed to post bond in the amount of $10,000 with conditions of release."

A jury trial is scheduled for March 7.