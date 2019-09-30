Teacher allegedly stapled 10-year-old student's ear for not doing homework

Malaysian police and government officials are investigating a teacher in Malaysia accused of stapling her 10-year-old student's ear as punishment after he failed to do his homework.

Droplets of blood were found on the boy's uniform, The Borneo Post reported, which led his parents to file a report with police.

Mistrine Radin, director of the Education Department in the state of Sabah, said in a news briefing that authorities are investigating the case and counseling the teacher, according to The Borneo Post.

"I advise teachers to adhere to the rules of disciplining students," Radin said.

The teacher will give a statement Tuesday regarding the incident, according to a police statement obtained by The Star, a Malaysian newspaper. It is unclear whether the teacher is in police custody.

A representative from Sabah's Ministry of Education and Innovation did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

