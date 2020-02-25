Teacher who allegedly washed out student’s mouth with hand sanitiser receives 10-day suspension

A Florida middle school teacher has reportedly been suspended for putting hand sanitizer in a student’s mouth after he wouldn’t stop chatting during class.

NBC News said Guyette Duhart, a science teacher at Polo Park Middle School in Wellington, allegedly admitted holding the bottle to the child's mouth after he kept talking in class, but she denied pumping the sanitiser, NBC News reported.

NBC News also reported that Ms Duhart allegedly said: “You need to have your mouth washed with soap," according to an executive summary submitted to the Palm Beach County School Board.

She apparently claimed the child was the one who actually pumped the sanitizer into his mouth and that she just held the bottle against it.

The board is said to have approved a 10-day suspension without pay.

Fox 35 reported that Ms Duhart told investigators: “I was really unaware that anything occurred until he left,

“He returned to the class and I allowed him to wash out his mouth.”

According to NBC News, the student then spat out the sanitizer and left the classroom.

Several students allegedly witnessed the incident take place and corroborated the student’s account.

Ms Duhart us expected to appeal the suspension.

"She remains reassigned out of the school pending the outcome of the investigation," Ms Trieste said.

