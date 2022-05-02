Teacher Appreciation Week brings deals and freebies for educators at Sonic, Staples, more

This week, businesses are showing teachers with a little love – in the form of store discounts and food freebies.

Teacher Appreciation Week officially kicked off Monday and runs through Friday. The savings last even longer at the nation's two largest office-supply stores, Staples and Office Depot.

Throughout the week, some restaurants are offering teachers free meals, buy-one-get-one free deals and discounts.

But the biggest freebie day for educators is Tuesday, which is Teacher Appreciation Day, also known as National Teachers Day.

This week also brings deals for everyone with Cinco de Mayo Thursday. On Friday, National Nurses Week starts and runs through May 12.

Teachers' food deals, discounts 2022

The dates of the teacher deals and participation can vary by location. Most offers require teachers to show a school ID.

Also, some will require teachers to have a restaurant or store app or be signed up for emails or loyalty programs. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out.

Staples Teacher Appreciation 2022

Staples is increasing its Classroom Rewards through Saturday and giving away free teacher gift boxes, while supplies last. Teachers will receive 20% back in rewards and get up to 5% in rewards for themselves. Exclusions apply.

According to Staples, teachers "can stop into their nearby Staples store for a free gift box of supplies, exclusive coupons and a handful of surprises from our print team."

Learn more at Staplesconnect.com/teacher-appreciation-week.

Office Depot Teacher Appreciation deals

Office Depot and OfficeMax have two discounts for teacher appreciation but the savings last after the school year is over.

Now through June 25, teachers can get 20% off their qualifying regular-priced purchases and can get 20% back in Bonus Rewards on a qualifying purchase, up to $50 in rewards.

To redeem either deal, teachers must present a valid teacher ID, a coupon and rewards member number. Coupons are available at Officedepot.com/cm/rewards/exclusive-savings.

Office Depot and Staples both have discounts for teachers.

Dollar General teacher discount for May

Dollar General is giving teachers 5% off for the month of May. To get this discount through May 31, teachers need to sign in or create a Dollar General account and verify their teacher credentials. Then they'll need to add the "exclusive teacher-only DG digital coupon" through the retailer's app.

The coupon will appear 24 to 48 hours after verification and to redeem teachers can enter their phone number at checkout.

Teacher deals at Xfinity, Michaels, Crocs and more with SheerID

Third-party verification service SheerID, which collects information that assists in verifying eligibility, has partnered with several brands to offer exclusive teacher deals for Teacher Appreciation Week and beyond, including Xfinity, Michaels, Levi's, J. Crew, Vineyard Vines and Crocs. Find teacher deals at Sheerid.com/shoppers/teacherdeals.

Sonic Teacher Appreciation freebie, DonorsChoose donation match

Sonic Drive-In is offering a free cheeseburger with purchase to all enrolled in the Sonic Teachers’ Circle, a free rewards program for educators available through the chain’s app. Teachers need to be fully verified in Teachers’ Circle by Monday and then can redeem a reward for a free cheeseburger Tuesday through May 17.

To join the Teachers’ Circle, download the Sonic app and register. Teachers need to open account settings and under “Account,” select “I’m A Teacher” and provide information to sign up. The program is available to educators employed by K-12 schools, colleges and universities nationwide.

The fast-food chain also said on Tuesday it will match 50% of each donation, up to $1.5 million total, to teachers’ requests on DonorsChoose.org, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.

Buffalo Wild Wings discount for Teacher Appreciation Week 2022

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering teachers and school staff a 20% discount through Friday for dine-in orders as well as “in-store pay” pickup orders. To get this deal, teachers and staff will need to show a valid school ID.

Zaxby’s Teacher Appreciation Day BOGO wing meal

Zaxby’s has a buy-one-get-one deal for teachers and nurses Tuesday. Buy a boneless wings meal and get a boneless wings meal free, while supplies last, at participating locations.

The company said this deal can be redeemed online, in-store and through the app. Order two of the boneless wing meals and one will be discounted when checking out.

Zaxby’s has BOGO free Boneless Wings Meals for teachers and nurses on May 3, 2022.

Barnes & Noble Teacher Appreciation Day free coffee

On Tuesday, for National Teacher Appreciation Day, Barnes & Noble Cafés across the country will give teachers a free tall cup of hot or iced coffee or tea when they show their valid teacher’s ID.

Potbelly Teacher Appreciation Week freebie

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is offering teachers a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink when they order any entrée all week through Sunday, May 8.

To get the freebie, the company says teachers need to flash their work ID or badge to the cashier. This deal is for in-shop orders.

Laffy Taffy Teacher Appreciation Week contest

Laffy Taffy is looking for 500 of America's funniest teachers. The brand will deliver free "Laff Bites Tropical" candy care packages to the first 100 teachers each day, Monday through Friday, who share their favorite joke and register at LaffyTaffyTeacher.com.

The daily giveaways start at 6 p.m. ET each day, while supplies last. Teachers can enter themselves, but parents and students can also nominate "a funny teacher to receive a care package." All teachers who receive care packages will also be entered to win the grand prize of $5,000 to use for a vacation to a tropical destination.

Freddy's Teacher Appreciation Week free sundae

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is giving teachers a free one-topping mini sundae Monday through Friday at participating locations. To redeem, teachers must present a valid ID for dine-in or drive-thru orders. No coupon or app offer is needed but the chain said there's a limit of one sundae per person with a valid ID.

Freddy's celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week 2022 from May 2-6.

Marble Slab Creamery BOGO ice cream for teachers, nurses

Marble Slab Creamery is treating teachers and nurses with a buy-one-get-one-free small ice cream through Friday for its Heroes Week initiative. A valid ID is needed.

Great American Cookies Teacher Appreciation Week free cookie

Great American Cookies is giving teachers and nurses a free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie through Friday with any purchase and a valid ID as part of the Heroes Week initiative.

At co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery locations, one freebie must be selected.

Insomnia Cookies free cookies for teachers

Insomnia Cookies is giving teachers a free six-pack of cookies with a $5 in-store purchase through 3 a.m. Saturday, May 7.

To get this in-store deal, teachers need to show a valid work ID or credentials and mention the deal. There's a limit of one per customer and availability varies by location.

Nekter Juice Bar Teacher Appreciation Day deal

On Tuesday, Nekter Juice Bar will offer 16-ounce superfood smoothies for $3 to all teachers with valid ID at participating locations. Teachers must show valid ID.

O'Charley's Teacher Appreciation Week deal

Through Friday, O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar is giving teachers a free dessert with the purchase of an entrée and a valid ID or badge. Dine-in only.

Teacher Appreciation Week is held annually in May.

More food deals for teachers

Some individual franchises of national chains also have freebies and specials for teachers. For instance, the more than 400 Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group are giving teachers and nurses a free appetizer with any entree purchase through May 15 and a valid work badge.

Some locally-owned businesses also will honor teachers, and one of the easiest ways to find out is to check restaurants' social media channels.

When is Teacher Appreciation Week? Teacher Appreciation Day?

In 2022, Teacher Appreciation Week is May 2-6. Teacher Appreciation Day or National Teachers Day is Tuesday, May 3.

When are National Nurses Day and Nurses Week 2022?

National Nurses Day is Friday, May 6, which kicks off National Nurses Week, which ends Thursday, May 12.

