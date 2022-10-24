Teacher arrested for allegedly hiding missing boy for 2 years

Michael Ramirez, 15, ran away from home for two years and lived with a 61-year-old teacher and his ‘former friend’ before returning home, according to police (Screengrab/Twitter)

A teacher in California is being charged with hiding a missing boy after it was revealed that a 15-year-old student lived with her for two years after running away from home.

Michael Ramirez, 15, ran away from his family home in Sacramento in 2020 after having a fight with his aunt and uncle over the strict rules he lived under. He fled to the home of a “former friend”, according to local broadcaster KCRA News. The friend’s mother is Holga Castillo Olivares, a 61-year-old teacher.

The teen’s whereabouts remained unknown for two years.

While police did reportedly question Ms Olivares about the disappearance, Michael’s aunt Katte Smith claims the teacher lied to police when asked if she knew where he went.

In March 2022, Michael “inexplicably” returned to his aunt and uncle’s house and asked them if he could return, according to a statement by the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

Michael’s aunt and uncle were relieved to see him safe and welcomed him back, but were furious when they learned where he had been staying for the previous two years.

"There are no words that can really explain how you feel when you have a missing child,” Michael’s aunt told KCRA in a broadcast, before adding: “You think the worst. You think the absolute worst.”

She said she "felt so robbed of all this time with him" and blamed Ms Olivares for not alerting the police to his location.

"You can’t just hide someone’s kid and think that’s ok," she said.

Ms Oliveras has been charged with detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She made her first court appearance in Sacramento on Monday.

It’s not currently known if Ms Oliveras ever taught Michael or if his only connection to her was through his friend.

Ms Olivares remains employed by the Sacramento City Unified School District. The school district official said in a statement shared with KCRA that "the charges filed are for acts unrelated to the employee’s assigned duties” and Ms Olivares is on administrative leave while the school district investigates.