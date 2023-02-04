Teacher arrested at Colorado Springs charter school for alleged drug possession

Nick Sullivan, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
Feb. 3—A Colorado Springs drama teacher was arrested Friday after allegedly bringing methamphetamine into a classroom.

Colorado Springs police responded to Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy at 11:30 a.m. Monday after a school administrator said he had located the drug inside a classroom. Police located suspect Kimberly Felton, 44, in the school parking lot. Felton faces a class four drug felony charge for possession.

Administrators secured the drugs in the main office and monitored Felton before police arrived, according to a news release. Staff members responded immediately, and no students or faculty were in danger.

