Teacher arrested at Colorado Springs charter school for alleged drug possession

Feb. 3—A Colorado Springs drama teacher was arrested Friday after allegedly bringing methamphetamine into a classroom.

Colorado Springs police responded to Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy at 11:30 a.m. Monday after a school administrator said he had located the drug inside a classroom. Police located suspect Kimberly Felton, 44, in the school parking lot. Felton faces a class four drug felony charge for possession.

Administrators secured the drugs in the main office and monitored Felton before police arrived, according to a news release. Staff members responded immediately, and no students or faculty were in danger.

