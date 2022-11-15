Teacher arrested in sex sting involving ‘teen’, OR cops say. There may be more victims

A 26-year-old teacher in Oregon was arrested after police said he tried to meet with a “15-year-old” in an online sex sting.

Officers arrested Edward Hernandez-Corchado, a social studies teacher who works at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, on Nov. 11 “after an investigation into online sexual predators,” according to a news release by the Bend Police Department.

“The teacher is currently on leave pending the outcome of the law enforcement investigation,” the superintendent of the school district, Dr. Danna Diaz, said in a letter to the Reynolds community obtained by KATU. “The safety and security of our students is our highest priority.”

On Nov. 4, an officer posing as a 15-year-old girl from Central Oregon began messaging the social studies teacher, police said.

Hernandez-Corchado kept contacting the “teen,” made sexual statements and tried to make plans to meet her at a Target store to “engage in sexual acts with her,” according to the release.

On the day of his arrest, the teacher made plans with the “teen” to meet at a Target in Bend around 8 p.m. so they could go to a hotel together, according to police.

Hernandez-Corchado arrived at the store where he was arrested and taken into custody, police said.

The man faces charges of “online sexual corruption of a child, attempted rape, attempted sodomy, attempted encouraging child sex abuse, attempted contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, luring a minor for sexual contact,” according to the release.

Police said there may be more victims.

“Reynolds School District understands that news of these allegations may cause pain and suffering for our students, families, and staff. The District is committed to providing mental health supports for those experiencing or having survived trauma,” Diaz said in the letter.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call 503-988-0560.

Bend is about 160 miles southeast of Portland, and Troutdale is about 15 miles east of Portland.

