Teacher arrested at Tampa school, faces child abuse and gun charges

A 55-year-old teacher and ROTC captain at Chamberlain High School was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly hit a student and grabbed him by the neck, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The 16-year-old boy told authorities that when he refused to participate in physical training, Michael Bradford got upset. While the teen was in the plank position, Bradford, who was standing over him, “smacked the teen on the buttocks and said, ‘Here comes the T-Bag,’” the agency said in a news release Friday night.

The teen stood and Bradford grabbed him by his neck, according to the teen and witness reports. The student moved away and tried to call one of his parents, but Bradford grabbed the teen’s cellphone and threw it in the parking lot, the release said.

The teen was not injured, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Authorities escorted Bradford to his office so he could gather his personal belongings, at which time officers discovered a handgun with a loaded magazine in a cabinet of Bradford’s office, according to the release.

Bradford was arrested and taken to Orient Road Jail, the release said. His booking information was not available Friday night.

Bradford is facing felony charges of child abuse and possession of a firearm on school property, police said.