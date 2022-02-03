Teacher Arrested + Teen Representing U.S. In Skydiving World Cup

There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Wednesday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.

She is alleged to have pulled a 12-year-old student by the hair. Facing two charges, she was released on $20K bond.>>>Read More.

Jill Knutson, 16, is part of an all-girls team that will compete at the Skydiving World Cup in Belgium in April.>>>Read More.

A man tried to steal her purse but the woman refused to let go, causing both the robber and victim to fall to the ground, police said.>>>Read More.

Stamford Downtown is currently accepting applications from bands interested in opening for headliners this summer.>>>Read More.

After a rough early season and holiday period, six more weeks of winter is welcome news, Mount Southington's general manager said.>>>Read More.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to plummet in Connecticut.>>>Read More.

Lottery officials are reminding players to check their tickets to see if they are a winner.>>>Read More.

