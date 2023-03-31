Teacher arrested after whacking student on butt and legs with ruler, Florida cops say

A Florida teacher has been charged with child abuse after officials accused her of whacking a student on the buttocks and legs with a ruler.

The elementary school teacher also slapped the child, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a March 30 news release.

“On March 29, the school resource officer at Harns Marsh Elementary in Lehigh Acres received information in regards to an educator striking students,” the sheriff’s office reports.

“It was learned 39-year-old Adrean Johnson slapped the victim in their face with her hand and would strike them on the legs, back, and buttocks with a ruler.”

Investigators did not report whether the child suffered injuries.

The teacher was relieved of her duties while an investigation was conducted, officials said. She was arrested later in the day and charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, jail records show. The charge is a felony.

“Additional charges are possibly forthcoming as we continue our investigation with the Lee County School District,” officials said.

The teacher was released March 30 on a $5,000 surety bond and a court date was set for April 1, records show.

“Our Special Victims Unit worked with the Lee County School District to address this situation immediately and the suspect has been charged accordingly,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in the release. “We take this type of behavior very seriously, especially involving children.”

Harns Marsh Elementary has 981 students in pre-K through grade five, according to Greatschools.org.

Lehigh Acres is about 140 miles southeast of Tampa.

