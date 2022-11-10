Teacher’s assistant stashed jar of marijuana in his locker, Tennessee officials say

A teacher’s assistant stashed a jar of marijuana in his school locker, according to police in Tennessee.

Nashville police officers say they initially responded to Murrell School, a special needs school for kindergarten through seventh grade, on reports of a disorderly student, according to a news release.

The student was placed in the teacher’s lounge to calm down, and while inside he began throwing faculty members’ belongings around the room, according to a Nov. 9 news release from police. Among these belongings, a lunch bag containing a Mason jar with 45.3 grams of marijuana divided into three plastic baggies was discovered.

Using video surveillance, officials determined the jar belonged to a 28-year-old teacher’s assistant. The assistant was charged with marijuana possession and was arrested without incident, police said.

The teacher’s assistant has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome, a spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools told McClatchy News.

