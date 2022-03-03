A teacher was ‘battered’ by a student at a Broward elementary school, police say

A teacher was “allegedly battered” by a 5-year-old student at an elementary school in Pembroke Pines, police said.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at Pines Lakes Elementary, 10300 Johnson St, according to Pembroke Pines police. The teacher was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment and evaluation, police said.

Five-year-old children are generally in kindergarten.

Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell told the Miami Herald in an email that “no weapon or object was involved in the battery” and that “the victim is conscious and cooperating with police.”

16-year-old teen arrested, accused of shooting another teen near Norland High, police say

Police haven’t disclosed additional details and declined to provide specifics on the teacher’s injuries. Police said they are treating the incident as an “active criminal investigation.” No arrests have been made.

When asked about the incident, Broward County Public Schools provided a transcript of a phone call Pines Lakes Principal Susan Sasse made to families Wednesday.

There was “an incident that occurred in school today requiring a staff member to be transported to a local medical facility. At all times during the incident, our campus was secured,” Sasse said in the message. “As always, the health, safety and well being of our students and staff continues to be my highest priority.”

The call did not provide details about the incident and told families to contact the school if they had any concerns.

In February, a mother was arrested and charged with battery after she was accused of hitting her child’s teacher during a meeting at Palmetto Middle School in Miami-Dade. Police say she also spit on the principal’s desk and threw a picture frame as the teacher was leaving the room.

This bulletin will be updated.