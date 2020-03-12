Teacher beats 87-year-old woman with purse and calls her a ‘Nazi,’ Illinois police say

An Illinois elementary school teacher is accused of a hate crime after allegedly beating a woman of German descent and calling her a ‘Nazi,’ according to police and media reports.

An 87-year-old woman was exercising in the parking garage of the condominium she lives in with Nancy Sweeney, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Sweeney struck the woman with her purse, leaving her with cuts and bruises, police said according to the Sun-Times.

Sweeney, who was allegedly upset the woman was exercising in the garage, also called the woman a “Nazi” during the Feb. 20 incident, according to WLS-TV.

The woman chose not to go to the hospital for her injuries, according to WGN.

The 45-year-old teacher was charged with felony counts of a hate crime and aggravated battery of a person over 60, The Daily Herald reported.

Sweeney has been placed on administrative leave at Franklin Elementary School In Park Ridge, the Chicago Tribune reported. Park Ridge is a northern suburb of Chicago.

Sweeney has been employed by the school district for 14 years, according to the Tribune.

Her administrative leave began March 4 — a day after school administrators learned of her charges, The Daily Herald reported.

Sweeney is due back in court May 11, WGN reported.