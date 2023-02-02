Teacher blindfolded young girls before sexually assaulting them, Michigan officials say

Four young girls were sexually assaulted by a male teacher while at school in Michigan, authorities said.

Three of the students were blindfolded during the assaults, officials said, and the other girl was assaulted multiple times during her vision tests.

James Adam Baird, 43, of Plymouth, was arraigned in two different courts on Feb. 1 as the alleged assaults occurred in different districts.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worth said the first assault occurred Jan. 4, 2018 at a Garden City elementary school.

“It is alleged that (Baird) sexually assaulted the then 10-year-old victim multiple times while administering vision tests,” she said.

About two months later, on March 1, authorities said the teacher blindfolded a 13-year-old female student at a Westland school, then sexually assaulted her.

On May 1, 2019, Baird sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl who was also blindfolded at the Garden City elementary school, according to the news release.

Most recently, on Feb. 11, 2020, authorities said a 15-year-old student was blindfolded and sexually assaulted while at a Westland middle school.

McClatchy News reached out to Wayne-Westland Community Schools and Garden City Public Schools and did not immediately hear back on Feb. 1.

The now-former teacher is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the release.

In Westland, Baird was given a $100,000 bond and a GPS tether, officials said. He was also prohibited from any contact with girls under 18. In Garden City, he was given a $15,000 bond and GPS tether.

Bairdhas a probable cause conference scheduled for Feb. 9 in Westland and another appearance scheduled for Feb. 13 in Garden City.

Westland and Garden City are part of the Detroit metropolitan area.

