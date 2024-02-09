Teacher Boot Camp participant receives 3D printer from IST

Educators from districts in Richland, Crawford and Morrow counties had the opportunity this past summer to participate in the first Teacher Business Boot Camps in the region.

Participants gained first-hand experience with manufacturing careers and the skills students need to obtain and retain these local positions. In addition, Integrated Systems Technologies in Richland County sponsored a free 3D printer for a Richland County boot camp participant who designed a lesson, unit or project that best exemplified the use of 3D printing in a manufacturing setting.

“At IST we are constantly advocating for schools and teachers to get more involved with the manufacturers in their region," said Gabe McCready, president of operations. "Seeing a program doing just that, especially right here in our community, is so exciting. We want to help any way we can.”

Superintendent Jeremy Secrist and Denise Benson with the 3D printer donated by IST.

Denise Benson, a math teacher at Lexington Local Schools, won the printer for her unit on “Math and Manufacturing,” created for her applied math class for seniors. The unit starts with a discussion of how math is incorporated into manufacturing. The various lessons include accuracy with measurements, precision with unit conversions, creating scale models and studying nets to develop a 3D model.

“I am honored to be the winner of the 3D printer from Teacher Business Boot Camp. I firmly believe that after 32 years of teaching, there is still a lot for me to learn to better serve my students," Benson said. "I look forward to finding new and meaningful ways to encourage my Lexington High School students to become lifelong learners and to embrace new technology."

Jeremy Secrist, superintendent of Lexington Local Schools, praised Benson’s innovative approach to teaching and how it led to her win.

“I'm not surprised that Denise Benson not only participated but that she and her project won the 3D printer," Secrist said. "Denise is always looking for innovative ways to both challenge and engage her students. I also thank Integrated Systems Technologies for donating the printer to the boot camp and for setting up the printer in Denise's room. She is already looking for more ways to use it with her students, and I know she will put it to good use.”

More: Lexington mock trial team impresses judges in competition

Secrist also thanked the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center's Business Advisory Council and the Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development for organizing the Teacher Business Boot Camp, calling it "an excellent opportunity for local teachers.”

If you are interested in registering for the 2024 Richland County Teacher Business Boot Camp, email Amy Wood at wood.amy@moesc.net. The boot camp will focus on technology careers in Richland County and will be made possible through a partnership with the chamber and a Microsoft TechSpark grant.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County Teacher Business Boot Camp participant wins 3D printer