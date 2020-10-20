A teacher called 911 after a man broke into the house of two students during a remote class

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

A teacher called 911 when a man broke into her students' home at the end of a remote class.

Teacher Jennifer Peterson of Galt, California was waiting until all her students logged off, only to find two teens panicking and calling for help because a man intruded their home.

The man entered the home through the garage while the two children were inside and their mom was not present. A man was arrested for multiple charges including burglary and child endangerment in connection to the incident, police said.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A teacher called the police as she witnessed her students experiencing a home invasion at the end of an online class.

Last Thursday afternoon, Jennifer Peterson, a German language teacher in Galt, California, was waiting until all the students logged off after her online course, as she normally does, she told KOVR.

But two of her students, teenage siblings, didn't log off. A man had broken into the house, and Peterson witnessed the two teens' "faces go from concern to panic," she told KOVR.

The teens saw the man run throughout the house after entering through the side window, according to scanner audio obtained by KOVR. Peterson called 911 and stayed online until authorities arrived, KOVR reported.

"They kept saying help us, help us and calling out to me," Petersen said.

Although she was panicking, Peterson told KOVR that any mother or teacher would have done what she did.

The children's mother, Reyna Luna, came back home to find police cars at her house, KOVR reported. No one was harmed in the incident, according to WAVY.

Galt Police identified the man as 55-year-old Louis Dulay. Dulay entered the residence through the garage door and hid himself between a couch and coffee table while the two children were inside, police said, and left the house by jumping over the back fence into a neighbor's yard. He was arrested for several charges including burglary and child endangerment, authorities said.

Read the original article on Insider