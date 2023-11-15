Teacher at New Castle daycare center accused of battering child

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A teacher at a New Castle daycare facility is accused of battering a young student there.

Kara Christine Kriesel, 39, of New Castle, was charged Tuesday in Henry Circuit Court 3 with battery on a person less than 14 years old, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

In an affidavit, an Indiana State Police trooper reported he was first told about the incident by the juvenile's mother on Sept. 14.

The mother said Kriesel two days earlier "threw (her daughter) down at nap time."at Agape Learning Center, 3200 S. 14th St.

She showed the ISP trooper a photograph of "what appeared to be a bruise on the juvenile's left forearm," and suggested that was a "thumbprint from when the juvenile was thrown down."

The mother said when she discussed the incident with school officials, she was told Kriesel had been given a two-day suspension.

The mother said that penalty "wasn't enough," and that she wanted criminal charges pursued.

The trooper then interviewed another teacher at the school who said she had "called for help in getting some juveniles in her classroom to to lie down for nap time."

According to the affidavit, the teacher said Kriesel came to the courtroom to assist, "picked up the juvenile victim and asked her why she was giving her so much trouble, then proceeded to throw the juvenile down onto the cot."

The witness — who indicated she did not believe the child had been injured — said Kriesel also threw "a blanket onto the juvenile victim like she was a dead body."

That witness said the juvenile was "not a problem child, and if she had been asked, she would have complied with a request to lie down."

The state trooper notified the Indiana Department of Child Services about the incident, and on Sept. 15 interviewed Kriesel.

She reported that when she arrived at the classroom on Sept. 12, the other teacher was crying as she tried to "get out cots for nap time."

The room was "out of control," Kriesel recalled, and the other teacher was "begging the kids to get onto the (cots) and listen."

Kriesel — a former resident of Muncie — said she "took control of the room."

She said the girl she was accused of battering "kept moving around on her cot" after being told to lie down. Kriesel told the state trooper she pushed the child toward the cot, later saying it "really wasn't a push, it was more of a nudge."

According to the court document, Kriesel acknowledged she should not have touched the child, but added she believed the incident was "being blown out of proportion."

"Ms. Kriesel stated it was a moment of frustration for her since she was trying to help a teacher control a room that was out of control, and (the other teacher) was in tears," the trooper wrote.

A trial date has not yet been set in the Circuit Court 3 case.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: New Castle daycare teacher charged with battering child