Teacher caught hitting student arrested at Texas high school, superintendent says

A Texas teacher has been arrested and accused of hitting a student at Manor High School, the superintendent announced on Nov. 17.

According to a statement by Manor Independent School District Superintendent Andre Spencer, some students were outside when they noticed a teacher hitting a fellow student through a window on Nov. 17.

The students told administrators what they’d seen, the statement said.

Those administrators then alerted the police, who conducted a preliminary on-site investigation, the Central Texas superintendent said.

The teacher was then booked and arrested by the police after the investigation, the superintendent said in the statement. The teacher was not identified in the statement.

Manor police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

It is unclear what led to the alleged incident that students reported.

Spencer assured members of the community that student’s safety is the number one priority and said in the statement that mental health crisis counselors will be available on campus.

“Our District is committed to the wellness of every scholar, and we will continue to take any and all steps necessary to follow through on this commitment as our entire school community continues to be impacted by these challenging times,” Spencer wrote.

He ended his statement saying the alleged incident was an isolated one in the school district.

Manor is 12 miles northeast of Austin.

Teacher mistakenly sent his boss video of teens undressing, California officials say

23-year-old teacher dies in hunting accident, Nebraska cops say. ‘There are no words’