Teacher at Center High School in KC accused of inappropriate communication with student

A teacher at Center High School accused of inappropriate communication with a student has been placed on leave, the Center School District said.

The district sent a letter to parents on Friday saying officials placed the teacher on leave after they were notified about the incident and authorities were contacted.

The children’s division of the Missouri Department of Social Services is investigating.

The teacher’s name was not disclosed.

Several teachers in the Kansas City metro area have been accused of misconduct in recent weeks.

Shawnee Mission North High School teacher Alexander Morris was charged with five felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor last week. Jason L. Carey, a substitute teacher in Belton, allegedly sent nude photos of himself to 8th graders and is accused of sexually assaulting a girl in early August. Steven Mesa, a former Olathe Northwest High School teacher who was fired last month, was charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations with a student.