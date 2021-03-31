Teacher chains herself to fence in protest outside Derek Chauvin trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Akshita Jain
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Local activist and teacher Kaia Hirt chained to the security fence outside the Hennepin County Government Center on 30 March, 2021&lt;/p&gt; (AFP via Getty Images)

Local activist and teacher Kaia Hirt chained to the security fence outside the Hennepin County Government Center on 30 March, 2021

(AFP via Getty Images)

A high school teacher chained herself to a metal fence outside the Hennepin County Government Center on Monday to demand police reforms as the Derek Chauvin trial continued inside.

Mr Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in May last year. He is accused of pinning Floyd to the pavement for what prosecutors said was nine minutes and 29 seconds.

Kaia Hirt, a teacher at Champlin Park High School, said she was protesting to show support for the families of those who have been killed by the police. “I’m frustrated by local and state officials’ failure to address racist policing in the community,” she said, according to The Star Tribune.

Ms Hirt wore a “Black Lives Matter” face mask and sat next to a sign that urged officials to meet with the families affected by police violence.

She told The New York Times that she has seen police officers mistreat young people, especially those with mental health challenges.

Read more:

Part of a group called “Good Trouble for Justice”, Ms Hirt said that another member will take her place when she returns to work. She took two unpaid days off to protest outside the Hennepin County Government Center.

Floyd’s killing sparked massive protests and a reckoning over racism and police brutality across the US. Protesters also marched on the first day of the trial with Floyd’s relatives and lawyers kneeling in protest outside the courthouse.

Protesters have also placed signs across Minneapolis to honour Floyd and others killed by police violence.

After court proceedings on Monday, demonstrators gathered at Hennepin County Government Center and marched through the streets of Minneapolis, calling for Mr Chauvin to be convicted. The demonstrators told CBS station WCCO that they also want the police to be held accountable.

Some protesters fastened padlocks, bearing the names of people killed by police, on the fencing around the centre.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold suffers back-to-back declines on bond yield surge, dollar strength

    Gold futures are hit Tuesday by rising bond yields and strength in the U.S. dollar, with coronavirus vaccine rollouts lifting expectations for higher inflation as economies recover, particularly in the U.S.

  • White House releases $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan that calls for corporate tax hikes

    The White House has released what it's calling The American Jobs Plan, the infrastructure plan President Joe Biden will discuss in a speech in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The White House said the $2 trillion spending plan over 10 years will be fully paid for with $2 trillion in taxes over 15 years, including by hiking the corporate tax rate to 28%, increasing the global minimum tax on U.S. multinationals and establishing what's called a 15% minimum tax on book income.

  • Amazon-backed Deliveroo’s shares slump 30% on London stock market debut

    Shares in Deliveroo slumped by as much as 30% as the U.K. food delivery company made its highly-anticipated stock market debut on the London Stock Exchange, dealing a blow to the city’s efforts to attract more technology listings post-Brexit. The poor performance dragged down shares in rival online food ordering and delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com (NL:TKWY) by 1.75% in early European trading on Wednesday.

  • Exclusive: China considering new bourse to attract overseas-listed firms - sources

    China is considering establishing a stock exchange to attract overseas-listed firms and bolster the global status of its onshore share markets, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The country's State Council has asked the top securities regulator to lead studies on how to design the exchange that would target Chinese firms listed in offshore markets such as Hong Kong and the United States, said the people. The government hopes the initiative would also lure marquee global firms such as Apple Inc and Tesla Inc, which would have the option of carving out local businesses and listing them on the new bourse, one of the people said.

  • Eager to build infrastructure, Biden plans to tax business

    President Joe Biden wants $2 trillion to reengineer America’s infrastructure and expects the nation’s corporations to pay for it. The president travels to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to unveil what would be a hard-hatted transformation of the U.S. economy as grand in scale as the New Deal or Great Society programs that shaped the 20th century. White House officials say the spending over eight years would generate millions of new jobs as the country shifts away from fossil fuels and combats the perils of climate change.

  • How market pressure can affect navigation policies amid Suez Canal delays

    Captain Andrew Kinsey, Allianz senior marine risk manager, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the economic impacts of the Suez Canal traffic jam.

  • Britney Spears says she 'cried for two weeks' over documentary

    Singer Britney Spears said she cried for weeks over a television documentary that examined her meteoric rise to fame as a teenager, the ensuing media scrutiny and her widely publicised breakdown. In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old singer said she didn't watch the whole of "Framing Britney Spears". Spears, who shot to fame in 1998 with the hit "Baby One More Time", is seeking to replace her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator.

  • New York police arrest man over attack on Asian woman in hate crime case

    The Washington Post reported that a separate police statement named the suspect as Brandon Elliot, 38, and said he was already on lifetime parole for murdering his mother. The New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Force had been looking for the assailant since Monday afternoon, after a man punched and kicked a 65-year-old woman, knocked her to the ground and stamped at least three times on her head. The incident, which happened on a street in midtown Manhattan, is one among many rising hate crimes against Asian Americans.

  • Report: Rep. Matt Gaetz under investigation for sexual relationship with 17-year-old

    Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is under investigation by the Department of Justice for a sexual relationship he allegedly had with a 17-year-old girl, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

  • Indonesia finds CVR of crashed Sriwijaya Air jet

    Indonesia has recovered the cockpit voice recorder of the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed in January.Indonesia's air accident investigator said on Wednesday it could take up to a week to be able to listen to the recording.All 62 people on board the Boeing plane were killed when it crashed into the Java sea minutes after take off from Jakarta.A preliminary report by investigators showed that the plane had an imbalance in engine thrust.The report included information from the flight data recorder, but now with the cockpit voice recorder, investigators could learn more about the pilots' actions during the brief flight.Indonesia's National Transportation safety chief Soerjanto Tjahjono explained what would happen next:"We will bring the Cockpit Voice Recorder to the lab to process. It will take around three days to one week to read it. After that, we will do a transcript and match with the information extracted from the Flight Data Recorder, to find out the situation that unfolded in the cockpit"Divers first found the casing and beacon of the voice recorder within days of the crash.They then spent nearly three months searching for the memory unit in relatively shallow but muddy waters.A navy official said it had been found under a meter of mud.Safety experts say most air accidents are caused by a combination of factors that can take months to establish.Under international standards, the final report is due within a year of the crash.

  • A WHO investigation into the coronavirus' origins points the finger at animals in Chinese wildlife farms

    A WHO team investigated the coronavirus' origins. The report, obtained by the AP, suggests it's "extremely unlikely" the virus leaked from a lab.

  • NATO fighters intercepted half a dozen groups of Russian military aircraft near alliance airspace in under 6 hours

    NATO scrambled fighters 10 times to intercept an "unusual peak" in Russian military aircraft flights near alliance airspace.

  • Leo Terrell pans Democrats for invoking Jim Crow to push voter laws: 'It's offensive'

    Civil Rights attorney Leo Terrell tells Democrats to stop comparing Georgia voting law to Jim Crow laws.

  • Panthers got to see an impressive performance from Justin Fields at Ohio State pro day

    Justin Fields put together a complete performance in front of many NFL head coaches and general managers.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Drunken Wedding Toast’

    ABCIt’s almost as if Jimmy Kimmel is having more fun making jokes at Donald Trump’s expense now that he’s no longer president than he did while he was still in office.After taking on his “bowl of mashed potatoes in pants” post-presidency body earlier this month, the late-night host turned Monday to the bizarre speech about China, Iran, and the 2020 election that Trump unleashed on an unsuspecting wedding party at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend.“One of his friends-slash-club member donors got married at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday and the former president had some beautiful words for the bride and groom,” Kimmel said before playing a clip of Trump’s unhinged rant. “You know what? I said the same thing at my brother’s wedding,” the host added. “It was word for word.”“I love this so much,” he continued. “Watch the band behind him as he goes on and on about how great he was. They’re like, ‘Can we just play ‘Dancing Queen’ and get the hell out of here?’”Comedy Central Roast Countdown Kicks Off With Brutal Justin Bieber Diss“It’s a wedding! It is a wedding!” Kimmel marveled. “I used to be a DJ at weddings when I was in college. I’ve seen some weird toasts, never have I seen one like this. How do you give a drunken wedding toast when you don’t even drink?!”Finally, after sharing the clip of Trump demonstrating just how little he understands about how voting works, Kimmel told viewers, “This is what he does now. He babbles at weddings. He complains. Whenever someone plays the song ‘YMCA,’ he magically appears like Beetlejuice. So he ended the speech by instructing the guests to violently storm the buffet table.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested

    The suspect wanted in the brutal attack of an Asian American woman has been arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime, according to the New York Police Department. The arrest, posted on the NYPD Hate Crimes' Twitter account early Wednesday, comes after the man was seen on video kicking and stomping the woman near New York City's Times Square on Monday. The 65-year-old woman, whose name has not been made public, was discharged from the hospital Tuesday after being treated for serious injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.

  • World's last Blockbuster more popular after Netflix show

    The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Oregon, soared to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth two years ago. Now, a new Netflix documentary called “The Last Blockbuster” brought even more interest in the form of visitors, mail and online orders to the unassuming location in a central Oregon strip mall 170 miles east of Portland. In the backroom, staff members have been busy packaging thousands of online orders for Blockbuster T-shirts, hats and face masks, which are all made by Bend businesses.

  • UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will focus on vaccinating the whole of its adult population before it can to provide any surplus shots to other countries such as its close neighbour Ireland, British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday. However, Britain has found itself involved in a public spat with the European Union, where the vaccination programme has been much slower, over the supply of doses. "I think our focus has to be to try and keep Britain safe, we want to work cooperatively as well with other countries but the main priority is to get the vaccine rollout," Kwarteng told Sky News.

  • SC Democrats urge Republicans to expand Medicaid with help of new federal stimulus law

    Senate Democrats urged Republicans to get behind President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and expand Medicaid to give thousands more South Carolinians health insurance.

  • Gonzaga's bid for a perfect season moves on to Final Four

    Gonzaga's countdown to perfection has ticked to two. The Bulldogs are back in the Final Four, two wins from becoming the first undefeated team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers. Gonzaga is a No. 1 seed.