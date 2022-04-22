Teacher charged with assault after slamming girl during middle school fight, police say

A Tennessee teacher has been charged with assault after video showed him slamming a middle school girl to the ground during a fight in the classroom.

Carey Sanders, a 61-year-old teacher, turned himself in to police Thursday night, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

RELATED: Video shows male teacher slamming girl at Tennessee school after fight breaks out

On Monday, April 18, a video began spreading of a fight at Dyersburg Middle School. The fight was between two 14-year-old girls. In the video, Sanders can be seen stepping in between them to intervene. As one girl begins to get up off the floor and reach for the other girl, Sanders can be seen wrapping an arm around her midsection and throwing the girl back to the ground.

Dyersburg Police said that Sanders was charged with assault, processed and issued a bond pending Dyersburg City Court action.

Both of the 14-year-old girls were issued juvenile citations for disorderly conduct and released pending Dyer County Juvenile Court action, the police department said.

Dyersburg City Schools sent FOX13 the following statement on the fight and the teacher’s actions.

“Dyersburg City Schools conducted an investigation into all of the facts and circumstances involving an incident at our middle school that has generated great public interest. The investigation included multiple and very careful reviews of video footage that has unfortunately been widely distributed through social media. Based on our findings, disciplinary consequences were assigned to all parties involved in the incident. We are now ready to put this incident behind us and finish out another successful year in Dyersburg City Schools.”

Dyersburg City Schools also told FOX13 that Sanders has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: