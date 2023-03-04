Teacher charged in Greensboro was investigated in High Point

Mar. 4—GUILFORD COUNTY — A former teacher at Page High School in Greensboro who was arrested late last month for child sex abuse previously was investigated but not charged in a sexual assault investigation four years ago at a school in High Point.

Mark Johnson Jr., 34, faces charges on two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count each of first-degree statutory rape of a person 15 years old or younger and statutory sexual offense. He was arrested Feb. 24 in Greensboro two days after his last day at Page High School, where he had worked since August 2022.

Johnson was investigated by the High Point Police Department in February 2022 after a report of a sexual assault that would have happened in 2019. No charges were filed and no arrests were made, police told The High Point Enterprise on Friday.

Although a police incident report from February 2022 does not identify the school — police say they don't indicate specific addresses or locations on sexual assault reports to protect victims — Guilford County Schools released a list Friday of the schools where Johnson worked. It shows Johnson worked from August 2018 to July 2019 as a teacher at Allen Jay Preparatory Academy in High Point and did not work for GCS again until starting at Page in August 2022.

From March 2017 to April 2018 Johnson worked as substitute teacher at six schools in the county, including T. Wingate Andrews High School and Southwest Guilford Middle School in High Point.