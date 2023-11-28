Teacher Charged For Lewd Acts With Minor

TechCrunch

Has OpenAI invented an AI technology with the potential to "threaten humanity"? There's now debate as to whether OpenAI's board ever received such a letter -- The Verge cites a source suggesting that it didn't. AI researchers on X (formerly Twitter), including Meta's chief AI scientist Yann LeCun, were immediately skeptical that Q* was anything more than an extension of existing work at OpenAI -- and other AI research labs besides.