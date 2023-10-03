Teacher charged with misdemeanor after 3-year-old left unattended on playground for hours

A Howard T. Ennis School teacher has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a 3-year-old student with a developmental delay was left unattended on the school's playground for several hours, according to Delaware State Police.

The teacher, according to an Indian River School District spokesperson, has been placed on unpaid leave in relation to this incident.

"The district immediately initiated an investigation and is currently working with the family to resolve this matter," David Maull, district spokesperson, told Delaware Online/The News Journal. "State and federal laws protecting the privacy rights of students and staff prevent the district from commenting further on this issue."

According to police, a teacher was trying to line students up to leave the playground after recess, however several children ran away.

One of those students who ran away was a 3-year-old child who ended up sitting under a piece of playground equipment, police said. The child remained there while the teacher and the other students left the playground at the school located south of Georgetown.

The student was found when the mother called the school to say her child had not returned home on the bus.

The teacher was arrested Wednesday for endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, and released on her own recognizance, police said.

Editor's note:

Editor's note: In recent years, Delaware Online/The News Journal has changed its approach to covering crime and courts and typically does not identify people charged for all but the most serious cases. Delaware Online also does not typically publish press releases on criminal charges like the misdemeanor in this story unless the crime had a larger impact on the public or it involved a public official.

