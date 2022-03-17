Teacher charged after recording device found in middle school locker room, TN cops say

A Tennessee teacher was arrested after a secret recording device was found in a locker room, officials said.

The device had been hiding inside the girls’ locker room at Cleveland Middle School before it was discovered March 15, the city’s police department said in a news release.

Now, a teacher at the middle school has been charged. Police in a news release didn’t list attorney information for the teacher, identified as Christopher Schroll.

Cleveland City Schools didn’t immediately share a statement about the allegations with McClatchy News on March 17. The district told other news outlets its “highest priority is the education, well-being, and protection of our students.”

“Recently, there have been allegations of misconduct against one of our employees,” school officials said in a statement shared with WDEF. “We responded immediately by removing that employee from the classroom and the employee is suspended from employment with the school district.”

Police said middle school officials learned about the recording device after a student found it hiding on the campus, roughly 30 miles northeast of Chattanooga. Officers teamed with school workers and conducted interviews as part of the ongoing investigation.

Schroll reportedly was in custody less than 24 hours later. He’s facing a felony charge of attempted aggravated unlawful photography of a minor, according to police.

“We commend Cleveland Middle School staff for their immediate action in the handling of this situation, placing priority on the safety and well-being of the students,” the police department said in its release.

In its statement, the district told WRCB: “We are currently working with local authorities on this matter. Our students are our priority and we will continue to cooperate fully with the Cleveland Police Department.”

