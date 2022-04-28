Teacher charged with sexual assault following ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

A high school teacher in Arkansas was arrested for an inappropriate relationship with one of her students, according to the Wynne Police Department

On Apr. 26, the police started an investigation into the relationship between a 23-year-old Wynne High School teacher and a student.

Police said the teacher, Maegan Morian, had sexual contact with one of her students.

Morian was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault in the Second Degree. She was taken to Cross County Jail.

The release also said that she was due in court today.

FOX13 is working to learn more details.

