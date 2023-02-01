Teacher charged after sexual assault reported on high school campus, NC cops say

A teacher is charged after a sexual assault was reported on a North Carolina high school campus, deputies said.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said it launched an investigation after a sexual assault allegation surfaced at North Edgecombe High School on Jan. 19.

Now, almost two weeks later, a teacher is facing charges. Deputies in a Jan. 31 news release didn’t list attorney information for the teacher, identified as 29-year-old Justin Tyler Tyson of Farmville.

Edgecombe County Public Schools, which reportedly started its own investigation, didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Feb. 1.

Deputies said Tyson is charged with three “counts of statutory sex offense with a child 13, 14, 15, years of age and defendant is at least six years older (than) victim.” He was taken to the Edgecombe County jail and given a $100,000 bond before a Feb. 1 court date, records show.

North Edgecombe High School is in the Leggett area, roughly 70 miles northeast of Raleigh.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

